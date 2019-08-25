The Girl On The Train: Parineeti Chopra, Kirti Kulhari and Aditi Rao Hydari pose together on the sets of The Girl On The Train in London. Check out the viral photo here:

The Girl On The Train: Taking on the role of Emily Blunt, Parineeti Chopra is currently in London prepping up for her The Girl On The Train role. The actress was recently joined by co-stars Kiti Kulhari and Aditi Rao Hydari in London and the trio were spotted posing for the camera earlier today. Dressed in winter attire, the actresses are surely having one merry time in London.

The Girl On The Train is a Hollywood thriller movie based on a Paula Hawkins movie with the same title. The 2016 movie The Girl On The Train starred Emily Blunt, Rebecca Ferguson, Haley Bennet, Justin Theroux, Luke Evans, and many more stars in lead roles and the Hindi remake version will feature Parineeti Chopra in lead role and Kirti Kulhari and Aditya Rao Hydari in pivotal roles.

She will play the role of a raging alcoholic who suddenly becomes a suspect in a missing person’s investigation. Taking to her Instagram handle, Parineeti Chopra shared two posters from the film. Bruised, vulnerable and bloody, Parineeti Chopra looks all ready to take on the role of The Girl On The Train. She captioned her post as Something I’ve never done before. And the most difficult character I have ever played in my life. Check out her post down!

Take a look at Parineeti Chopra, Kirti Kulhari and Aditi Rao Hydari photo here:

Another poster from the movie was of Parineeti Chopra. Dressed in a black pantsuit, rubbing her nose with smudged eyeliner, Parineeti Chopra looks too engrossed in her character. Check out her poster here:

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra ahs one busy year with back to back movies lined up from Saina Nehwal biopic to Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, to Bhuj The Pride of India and now the suspense thriller movie The Girl On The Train.

