The Girl On The Train: Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra has been roped in for Ribhu Dasgupta's film The Girl On The Train. Slated for a 2020 release, the film will go on floors in July and is scheduled to be shot in the UK. In the film, Parineeti will play an alcoholic and a victim of abuse.

The Girl On The Train to go on floors in July

The Girl On The Train: Parineeti Chopra is on a roll in the Indian film industry. After bagging Saina biopic that originally starred Shraddha Kapoor, she has replaced Jacqueline Fernandez in the Hindi remake of The Girl on the Train. The official announcement of the film has been made on Wednesday by the filmmakers and Parineeti Chopra in a joint statement. Based on 2015 bestseller The Girl On The Train by Paula Hawkins, the film will be directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and bankrolled by Reliance Entertainment.

In the official statement, Parineeti has said that she wants to do roles that she hasn’t done before and require a lot of prep. This is the reason she has signed The Girl On The Train. Revealing details about her character, Parineeti said that she will play an alcoholic and a victim of abuse. She revealed that she is really excited to do a film around a book she really loves. The actor can relate to the character as she has studied and worked in London. She added that she cannot wait to start shooting for the film and hopes that people will enjoy watching her in a new avatar.

ANNOUNCEMENT… Parineeti Chopra to star in the official #Hindi remake of mystery-thriller #TheGirlOnTheTrain… The film – not titled yet – starts in July 2019 in #UK… Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta… Produced by Reliance Entertainment and Amblin Entertainment… 2020 release. pic.twitter.com/RybT3wt8Sh — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 24, 2019

On signing Parineeti as the lead actor, Filmmaker Ribhu Dasgupta said that Parineeti is very sincere and a powerful performer. Her character in the film is edgy, dark, gritty and very emotional so she fits the bill perfectly. The Hindi remake of The Girl On The Train is expected to go on floors in July 2019 and will hit the silver screens in 2020. Since the film is slated to be shot in the UK, the makers are still scouting for the location.

Recently seen in Kesari alongside Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra will also be seen in Jabariya Jodi alongside Sidharth Malhotra, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar alongside Arjun Kapoor and Saina biopic.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App