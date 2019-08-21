The Girl On The Train: The Hindi remake of American mystery thriller drama novel starring Parineeti Chopra in lead roles is all set to release in 2020. The release date for the film hasn't been finalized yet but the makers have released the first look poster from the film where Parineeti Chopra is all bloodied and vulnerable sitting in a bathtub.

The Girl On The Train: Parineeti Chopra has come a long way! From starting her career with Ranveer Singh in Ladies Vs Ricky Behl to being one of the most versatile actors of the Bollywood industry, Parineeti Chopra is all set to step into the roles of Emily Blunt in the Hindi adaption of American horror drama mystery novel The Girl On The Train. Creating a buzz among the fans from day one, the makers, today released first poster from the film, where Parineeti Chopra is sitting in a bathtub, naked, all bruised up with blood dripping from her head and smudged mascara, her bruised vulnerable look, will surely leave you intrigued asking for more!

Sharing the first look, Parineeti Chopra took to her Instagram handle and wrote one of the most difficult characters ever played in my life. Something I have never done. Check out my first look from the movie The Girl On The Train here. The movie The Girl On The Train is based on the very famous novel written by British author Paula Hawkins. The movie is currently being shot in London, where Parineeti Chopra is often snapped prepping up for her role.

Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the film is set to release in 2020. The release date hasn’t been fixed yet due to Parineeti Chopra’s earlier commitments, so when that gets finalized the team of The Girl On The Train will -make an official announcement. She will soon start shooting for her upcoming film with Arjun Kapoor in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, a comedy movie. Apart from that, she will also be seen in Sania Nehwal Biopic for which Shraddha Kapoor was first chosen. The movie is being helmed by Amole Gupta and produced by T series- Bhushan Kumar.

