The Girl on the Train remake: Parineeti Chopra is all set for her upcoming film which is a remake of 2016 Emily Blunt's film The Girl on the Train. As per the recent buzz, Bollywood actor Kriti Kulhari will also feature in the film in the role of a British cop and will begin with the shoot from August 16 in London.

The Girl on the Train remake: After impressing the fans with Kesari, Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra is all set for her upcoming film which is a Hindi remake of hit American film The Girl on the Train. As per the recent buzz, Four more shots star Kriti Kulhari has also joined the cast of the film and will play the role of a British Cop. Recently, in an interview, Kriti revealed that the character is interesting with a unique look which will surely surprise the fans.

Moreover, the actor revealed that from a long time she has been preparing for the role and is currently undergoing training for kickboxing. Kriti also revealed that she has also been watching documentaries on murder mysteries so that she can understand the character well. Reportedly, the actor will head to London on August 15 and will begin with the shoot from the following day.

She further added that she loves that so many women-oriented films are coming up and she is proud of being a part of such stories. Some days back, Parineeti Chopra also began with the shoot of the film, where she will play the role of an alcoholic divorcee who later becomes a part of a missing person’s investigation. The film is helmed by Ribhu Dasgupta and is bankrolled by Reliance Entertainment.

Apart from the lead stars, the film also features Aditi Rao Hydari and Avinash Tiwari in supporting roles and it is expected that the film will hit the silver screens in the next year. Currently, Parineeti Chopra is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Jabariya Jodi, which is based on Bihari tradition of kidnapping the groom. In the film, Parineeti will play the role of Babli Yadav and Sidharth Malhotra will play the role of a Bihari thug Abhay Singh. The film will hit the silver screens on August 9, 2019.

After Jabariya Jodi, Parineeti Chopra will also appear in war drama film Bhuj: The Pride of India. The film is based on Indo-Paka war of 1971 where squadron leader Vijay Karnik, played by Ajay Devgn reconstructs the IAF airbase with the help of 300 local women. The film will hit the silver screens on August 14, 2020.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App