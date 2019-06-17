Laila Majnu actor Avinash Tiwary has been roped in to play the lead role in Parineeti Chopra's forthcoming film titled The Girl On The Train, according to media reports.

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra’s forthcoming film titled The Girl On The Train has been making a lot of news after the diva shared a photo in which she was seen gearing up for the movie. However, the latest interesting thing is that according to latest media reports, Avinash Tiwary, who made his debut in Bollywood last year with Imtiaz Ali ‘s Laila Majnu, has been roped in to play the male lead opposite Parineeti Chopra in the movie which is the Hindi adaptation of Hollywood movie The Girl on the Train which starred Emily Blunt.

The Hindi adaptation of the movie starring Parineeti Chopra in the lead role is being produced by Reliance Entertainment and will go on floor soon. The fim is expected to hit the silver screen in 2020.

The Girl On The Train is insipred by Paula Hawkins’s novel by the same name. Although, the makers of the movie have not confirmed the name of the male lead yet, but it is being anticipated that Avinash Tiwary has been roped in to play the male lead in the movie.

Earlier, Jacqueline Fernandez was to play the female lead in the movie but due to prior commitments, Jacqueline Fernandez had to quit the movie and was replaced by Parineeti in the movie. Parineeti Chopra, who was last seen in Akshay Kumar-starrer Kesari, will be next seen in Arjun Kapoor-starrer Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

She will also be seen in Jabariya Jodi along with Sidharth Malhotra. Parineeti Chopra is one of the most talented Bollywood actresses and fans cannot wait to see her in the remake of The Girl On The Train.

