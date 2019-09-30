The Grey Part of Blue teaser: Suhana Khan is making to the headlines again and this time all for the right reason! The first teaser clip from Suhana Khan's short film The Grey Part of Blue is out! Check out the teaser here:

The Grey Part of Blue teaser: Turning heads and making headlines again, Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter is grabbing the limelight again and this time it is for all the right reasons! Following the footsteps of dad, Suhana Khan who was in London finishing her studies had signed a short film with director Theodore Gimeno during her course.

Sharing a fifty-second teaser from the upcoming short film, The Grey Part of Blue, it showcases Suhana Khan traveling in a car looking all lost between the meadows with co-star. From graduating from Ardingly College, United Kingdom to now following her heart and pursuing acting, Suhana Khan is all set to star in a short film directed by Theodore Gimeno.

The film starring Suhana Khan is set to go on screens soon, just the date isn’t decided, said the director Theodore Gimeno. After Shah Rukh Khan’s elder son Aryan Khan’s debut with The Lion King, Suhana Khan too joins the race and is all set to enter the industry with the short film. Apart from this, Suhana Khan keeps sharing photos of her on her Instagram profile and entertains fans with her hot photos.

Check out the teaser of her upcoming film The Grey part of Blue here:

Garnering a positive response from many, Twitterati is all praises for Suhana Khan’s English short film debut. Calling her magnificent and an actor in making, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is receiving great reviews and among many tweets she has also been called just like her father, showing off her acting chops.

Check out the tweets here:

Studying in the United Kingdom, surely changed the budding actor, Suhana Khan, from partying with her friends to shopping feastas and many more, Suhana Khan had one gala time back in London. Check out some of her photos from London here:

