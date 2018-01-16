The Handmaid's Tale became one of the most watched TV series in 2017 and the performances by Moss, Samira Wiley, and Alexis Bidel was applauded by critics and audiences alike. The executive producer of the show, Bruce Miller, said the new installment will be more horrific than the first spell but will stay true to Atwood's basic premise. "There's a lot of horror and cruelty and dread in this situation, but there's also a lot of absurdity," he said.

The world was shaken last year when the Hul original The Handmaid’s Tale was released. The TV series which was inspired by Margaret Atwood’s novel best-selling novel is set in Gilead, a totalitarian society in what used to be part of the United States. Gilead is ruled by a fundamentalist regime that treats women as property of the state and is faced with environmental disasters and a plummeting birth rate. In a desperate attempt to repopulate a devastated world, the few remaining fertile women are forced into sexual servitude. One of these women, Offred played by Golden Globes winner Elisabeth Moss, is determined to survive the terrifying world she lives in, and find the daughter that was taken from her.

This show became one of the most watched TV series in 2017 and the performances by Moss, Samira Wiley, and Alexis Bidel was applauded by critics and audiences alike. The show went on to win the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series – Drama and also for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama in 2018 and Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Drama series in 2017 among others. The cast also received the recognition their performances deserved.

The plot of the show is extremely women-centric yet dark, intense and has no breathers in between which was a fresh idea in the middle of Game of Thrones frenzy.

The much-awaited trailer for the second season was released on January 14, 2018, and it has finally been announced that the show will air on April 25, 2018.

According to Entertainment Weekly, veteran actor Marisa Tomei will guest star as a commander’s wife in the second episode, set in the Colonies, thus expanding from the original novel’s universe. The executive producer of the show, Bruce Miller, said the new installment will be more horrific than the first spell but will stay true to Atwood’s basic premise. “There’s a lot of horror and cruelty and dread in this situation, but there’s also a lot of absurdity,” he said.