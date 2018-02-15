This summer sees the release of The Incredibles 2 which comes out June 15, the highly anticipated sequel that Pixar fans have wanted to see since the first film hit theatres in 2004. Disney and Pixar Animation released a new The Incredibles 2 trailer in the middle of all the Olympics coverage tonight, and we finally get to see more of the Bob, Helen, Violet, Dash and Jack-Jack in action.

Now that was worth the 14-year wait. The Incredibles 2 cranks the activity and the home life up an indent as Elastigirl is tasked with giving superheroes their hotly anticipated PR makeover, driving Mr Incredible to deal with the children. The trailer resembles a jazzed, superpowered take on Mr Mom, as Robert Parr battles with modern math techniques and perusing Jack-Jack sleep time stories. Be that as it may, this is the Incredibles after all, and there’s a bend: Jack-Jack powers show and confuse the entire family. Thank god for Brad Bird’s impressive fashioner Edna Mode, who comes equipped with a suit consummately custom fitted to Jack-Jack’s numerous forces and a clever mantra: “When done properly, parenting is a heroic act. Done properly.”

Craig T. Nelson is back as Robert Parr (otherwise known as Mr Incredible) while Holly Hunter returns as his better half Helen (otherwise known as Elastigirl). Additionally returning is Sarah Vowell as the voice of Violent, but Huck Milner has ventured up to voice Dash since the performing artist who voiced him in the first film has matured out of the part. In addition, Samuel L. Jackson is back as Lucius Best (otherwise known as Frozone). Director Brad Bird is repeating his part as hero form fashioner Edna Mode. The new cast includes Bob Odenkirk as Winston Deavor, the pioneer of a world-class broadcast communications organization who has a captivation by supers. He’s reasonably the film’s mystery villain, maybe alongside his sister Evelyn, voiced by Catherine Keener. Evelyn is a tech virtuoso and the genuine brainchild behind her sibling’s media communications organization.

Additionally, there’s another super named Voyd, voiced by Sophia Bush. She’s portrayed as a youthful, excessively enthusiastic wannabe Super and an uber devotee of Elastigirl. She additionally can redirect and control things around her by making voids that enable the items to show up and vanish, and move in space.