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Home > Entertainment News > The India Story Faces 20+ CBFC Cuts Ahead Of Release; 4 Minutes Of Footage Deleted

The India Story Faces 20+ CBFC Cuts Ahead Of Release; 4 Minutes Of Footage Deleted

Just before its theatrical debut, The India Story cleared the censor board with a U/A 16+ rating after facing over 20 cuts and deleting 4 minutes of controversial dialogues.

The India Story: Slow Poison in Progress, Image credits- Official Teaser
The India Story: Slow Poison in Progress, Image credits- Official Teaser

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Thu 2026-07-23 17:58 IST

Only two days before its official screening, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) approved a U/A 16+ certificate for the court drama ‘The India Story’, starring Shreyas Talpade and Kajal Aggarwal. But this was not without cost, as the censors had made more than 20 cuts to the movie, making major alterations in dialogues which were politically charged and cutting out more than four minutes of the film.

‘The India Story’ is a powerful film directed by Chettan DK, which addresses the issue of excessive use of chemical pesticides in the country, contamination of food, and agricultural corruption. Due to its highly contentious nature, the censor board was tough about lines that were related to state machinery, farmers’ protests, and health data.

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What Did the Censor Board Object To?

As reported by Bollywood Hungama, politically sensitive dialogues and unverified statistics have been pointed out by the CBFC examination committee in the storyline. The most notable changes made include changing the dialogues which had phrases like “Kisaan aatankvadi” (farmers are terrorists) and “Sarkar deshdrohi” (the government is anti-national).

Following are some of the dialogues that have been edited and removed by the censors:

  • Farmer Demographics: An opening line stating that farmers constitute 65% of India’s population was ordered to be corrected down to 25%.

  • Chemical Contamination Claims: A 14-second dialogue claiming that mothers’ milk contains heavy chemical loads causing cancer in newborns was completely excised.

  • Health & Monologue Cuts: A major post-interval dialogue lasting 1 minute and 20 seconds, which began with the line “Kisaan annadata hai”, was deleted in its entirety.

  • Tragedy References: References to the Endosulfan tragedy in Kerala and a 40-second sequence discussing its aftermath were ordered to be modified and trimmed.

  • Controversial Visuals: Visual depictions and references to the “Cancer Train” running from Bhatinda to Bikaner were altered to reduce “visual disgust.”

How Much Runtime Was Lost?

In total, the censorship board asked for the removal of 4 minutes and 27 seconds of film footage. In order to balance the cut-outs, the CBFC made it obligatory for the makers to add disclaimers in the beginning and ending portions of the film, thereby putting back an additional 50 seconds into the film length.

With these necessary changes, the theatrical run time of The India Story becomes 130 minutes and 13 seconds (2 hours 10 minutes and 13 seconds).

Legal Troubles Compound Pre-Release Heat

This comes at a time when there is another legal dispute involving the promotional strategy for the movie. Members of the Agri Business Centre have already sent a legal notice to the producers of the film, who include Zee Studios and MIG Production & Studios LLP, accusing them of making scientifically unproven claims about pesticide contamination and poultry farming.

Even though the director Chettan DK earlier stated that it was voluntary improvisation done by the production team to improve the story, it can now be confirmed from the official list of cuts that CBFC demanded some significant changes.

ALSO READ: Jana Nayagan X Review: Is Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Worth Watching? Here’s What X Says

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The India Story Faces 20+ CBFC Cuts Ahead Of Release; 4 Minutes Of Footage Deleted
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The India Story Faces 20+ CBFC Cuts Ahead Of Release; 4 Minutes Of Footage Deleted

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The India Story Faces 20+ CBFC Cuts Ahead Of Release; 4 Minutes Of Footage Deleted
The India Story Faces 20+ CBFC Cuts Ahead Of Release; 4 Minutes Of Footage Deleted
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The India Story Faces 20+ CBFC Cuts Ahead Of Release; 4 Minutes Of Footage Deleted

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