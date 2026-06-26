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Home > Entertainment News > The India Story Teaser Review: Plot, Release Date, Cast and Why This Social Drama Is Making Headlines

The India Story Teaser Review: Plot, Release Date, Cast and Why This Social Drama Is Making Headlines

The teaser for The India Story: Slow Poison in Progress is out. Starring Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade, the social thriller explores pesticide farming and food safety through a courtroom drama. Here's everything to know about the film's plot, cast, release date, teaser review and the controversy surrounding it.

The India Story: Slow Poison in Progress, Image credits- Official Teaser
The India Story: Slow Poison in Progress, Image credits- Official Teaser

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Fri 2026-06-26 15:23 IST

The India Story Teaser Review: If you were wondering when Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyan Talwade’s political drama The India Story: Slow Poison in Progress is going to be released and what is going to be in the movie, well you might be in luck. The makers of the movie just released the teaser and it has answers to all your questions. Starring kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade, the movie will move around food safety.

The movie is directed by Chettan DK, and the writers/Producers of the movie are Sagar B. Shinde. Let’s break down the teaser and understand what makers have in store for us.

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The India Story Teaser Review

Different from an ordinary advertisement teaser, The India Story: Slow Poison in Progress is not a mere display of its visuality but the emphasis on its thematic aspect. The teaser combines the cinematic visuals with newscast visuals, stats and information cards in order to familiarize viewers with the thematic focus of the film.

The visuals set the mood of seriousness for the viewer, while the background score heightens the sense of tension, not dominating it, however. It is not intended to divulge any plot secrets but, instead, intrigue the viewers into the bigger picture and the legal fight which is at its core.

In spite of being a bearer of a powerful social message, it is also a courtroom thriller built on emotions rather than just action.

What Is The India Story About?

The story revolves around Yogesh Patil, who is enacted by Shreyas Talpade, a common middle-class man whose life changes forever due to a tragedy in his life, which he feels was connected to contaminated food.

He decides to get to the bottom of it all by teaming up with Advocate Archana, performed by Kajal Aggarwal, and confronts some strong corporate groups regarding irregularities in the use of agricultural chemicals.

Cast and Crew

Other than Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade, there are other important characters in the movie who include Murli Sharma and Manish Wadhwa.

It is directed by Chettan DK with Sagar B. Shinde being both the writer and the producer of the movie. Some members of the technical crew include Nishant Bhagwat (cinematography), Ashish Mhatre (editor), Mangesh Dhakde (music), Shakeel Azami (lyricist) and Anmol Bhave (sound designer).

The India Story Release Date

India Story: Slow Poison in the Making is set to be released in theatres across the world on July 24, 2026.

This film will come out in three different languages – Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.

Why Is the Film Already Making Headlines?

The India Story has become a hot topic even before its movie release date.

Most of the audience members appreciate the teaser for choosing a socially relevant theme, and some users have termed it as an intellectually stimulating movie as it makes people question issues like food safety and pesticide application.

Nevertheless, the movie is already in trouble before its movie release date. According to news sources, an agri-business owner has sent a legal notice to the producers and studio of the movie as he feels that the teaser has made false statements on Indian farming, chicken and dairy operations.

What the Makers Say

Chettan DK, the director of the film, said that the purpose of the project is to generate a dialogue on pesticides farming and health issues linked with it.

The story, according to Shreyas Talpade, is very significant since it shows the feelings of a normal parent who struggles against the whole huge system. In turn, Kajal Aggarwal revealed that she found the script very significant for herself as a mother because it deals with problems related to the food of kids.

Final Verdict

The teaser of ‘The India Story: Slow Poison in Progress’ gives an interesting introduction of the film which is an amalgamation of the two genres. Although the teaser doesn’t give away too many secrets of the plot of the film, it does manage to create interest around the conflict and issues that the film wants to address.

The question whether the film manages to deliver a well-balanced story will only be answered when it comes into theatres on July 24; however, its teaser has managed to create some buzz around the film.

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The India Story Teaser Review: Plot, Release Date, Cast and Why This Social Drama Is Making Headlines
Tags: kajal aggarwalShreyas TalpadeThe India Story

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The India Story Teaser Review: Plot, Release Date, Cast and Why This Social Drama Is Making Headlines
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