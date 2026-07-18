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Home > Entertainment News > The India Story Trailer: Kajal Aggarwal, Shreyas Talpade Lead Hard-Hitting Fight Against Food Adulteration – WATCH

The India Story Trailer: Kajal Aggarwal, Shreyas Talpade Lead Hard-Hitting Fight Against Food Adulteration – WATCH

The trailer of The India Story, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade, is finally out. Inspired by a socially relevant issue, the film follows a father and a lawyer as they fight against food adulteration and seek justice.

The India Story Trailer (Photo: X)
The India Story Trailer (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sat 2026-07-18 20:13 IST

The India Story Trailer: The makers of The India Story have released the official trailer of the upcoming social drama, offering a glimpse into a story centred on justice, resilience and the fight against food adulteration. Starring Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade in lead roles, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on July 24, 2026. Sharing the trailer on social media, Shreyas Talpade wrote, “Some battles begin with grief. Others begin with courage. This is a story of conviction.”

The trailer suggests that the film centres on a grieving father and a determined lawyer who join forces to expose alleged pesticide adulteration in food products, setting the stage for an emotional legal battle.

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Watch The India Story Trailer

Kajal Aggarwal Takes Centre Stage

While Shreyas Talpade delivers an emotionally restrained performance, the trailer places significant focus on Kajal Aggarwal, whose role appears to drive much of the courtroom drama. Speaking about the project, Kajal said the film was a meaningful experience because it tells the story of a woman who stands for truth despite overwhelming odds.

“I hope the trailer connects with audiences and leaves them eager to witness this powerful story on the big screen,” she said. Shreyas echoed her sentiments, describing the film as the journey of an ordinary man confronting an extraordinary challenge with hope and determination.

About The India Story

Directed by Chetan DK, The India Story is positioned as a socially relevant drama that addresses concerns surrounding food safety, public health and the pursuit of accountability. Through its courtroom narrative and emotional storytelling, the film aims to shine a light on an issue that affects millions.

The trailer blends family emotions with investigative drama, suggesting that the story will balance personal loss with a larger fight for justice.

The India Story: Release Date and Box Office Challenge

The India Story will release on July 24, 2026. Although it does not face a direct Hindi box-office clash on its release date, it arrives just a day after Thalapathy Vijay’s much-awaited Jana Nayagan, which is also releasing in Hindi alongside Tamil and other languages.

Interestingly, The India Story is also set to release in Tamil, setting up an interesting contest for audiences across markets. With its socially relevant subject and emotionally charged performances, the film hopes to carve out its own space despite the presence of a major pan-India release.

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The India Story Trailer: Kajal Aggarwal, Shreyas Talpade Lead Hard-Hitting Fight Against Food Adulteration – WATCH
Tags: kajal aggarwalShreyas TalpadeThe India Story trailer

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The India Story Trailer: Kajal Aggarwal, Shreyas Talpade Lead Hard-Hitting Fight Against Food Adulteration – WATCH

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The India Story Trailer: Kajal Aggarwal, Shreyas Talpade Lead Hard-Hitting Fight Against Food Adulteration – WATCH
The India Story Trailer: Kajal Aggarwal, Shreyas Talpade Lead Hard-Hitting Fight Against Food Adulteration – WATCH
The India Story Trailer: Kajal Aggarwal, Shreyas Talpade Lead Hard-Hitting Fight Against Food Adulteration – WATCH
The India Story Trailer: Kajal Aggarwal, Shreyas Talpade Lead Hard-Hitting Fight Against Food Adulteration – WATCH

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