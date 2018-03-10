Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit has slammed I&B minister Smriti Irani for her comment that many of the filmmakers manufacture outrage. Responding to the statement, the filmmaker questioned that does the minister think films like Udta Punjab, Padmaavat and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil needed to manufacture outrage to get noticed? He further added that the industry sells entertainment and not their souls.

At the inaugural session of FICCI Frames, Filmmaker Karan Johar had remarked that the Bollywood industry is often considered a soft power but they often become a soft target. However, the statement did not receive a warm response from I& B minister Smriti Irani as she stated that a lot of times outrage is actually manufactured by the filmmakers themselves. She stated, “My issue is this. Now that you recognise me as an insider, honestly put your hand to your heart and tell me, how many of us manufacture that outrage because we don’t have a film which is that good but we know we will get the eyeballs.”

She added “We are all in the business of it, it’s the best-kept secret which is just out there. Nobody wants to talk about it.” To which, Karan responded, “Okay, we won’t get into that!” And the minister followed,“Of course you won’t!” The statement came as a shock for not just Karan Johar but also many Bollywood insiders. In a conversation with Bombay Times, Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit has now responded to the minister’s comments and said: “It is tragic that such an incriminating remark should come from someone who has been part of the Indian entertainment industry for years. When she says, that filmmakers manufacture controversies, which filmmakers and films is she talking about? Abhishek Choubey’s Udta Punjab, Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat? Does she think these films needed to manufacture outrage to get noticed? She should know that it’s not controversy but content that works. Smriti’s serial, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi ran for seven years, not because of the controversies, but the content.”

“The industry sells entertainment and not their souls. You can’t point fingers when you never offer a shoulder to support.” In the session, Smriti had added that the film industry should really look at their strengths and then position them completely different rather than comparing themselves to others. She said, “I think we always position ourselves in comparison to others. We never really look at our strengths and then position ourselves completely different from what is happening in the world. We are always catching up. So, will we be happy playing catch up for the rest of our lives or do we as an industry decide that we define ourselves on our own terms?!”

