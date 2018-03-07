Joined by Meg's classmate Calvin O'Keefe and guided by the three mysterious astral travellers known as Mrs Whatsit, Mrs Who and Mrs Which, Meg Murry and her little brother, Charles Wallace brave a dangerous journey to a planet that possesses all of the evil in the universe and their father. Ava DuVerney is the Oscar-nominated director and Oprah Winfrey, Rese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling play the role of the travellers.

Hollywood is full of surprising and interesting facts that make you question if it is ever too late to do what you want. Could you believe that A Wrinkle in Time director Ava DuVernay didn’t pick up a camera until the age of 32 which is an extraordinary fact, considering the trajectories of most Hollywood directors. Orson Welles filmed Citizen Kane at 25 and Steven Spielberg was 27 when he made Jaws. A 23-year-old John Singleton directed Boyz N the Hood. It was already doubtful that DuVernay could jump from a career in film marketing and publicity so late and without even a film degree to back her up. That she is also a black woman made it even more unlikely.

Now, at 45, she has an Oscar-nomination for the documentary The 13th, a historic Golden Globe nomination for Selma where she became the first black female director to get that recognition and has also become the first woman of colour to get over $100 million to make a live-action movie. A Wrinkle in Time, with its $103 million production budget, opens Friday in the US. The Walt Disney Co. acquired the rights to Madeleine L’Engle’s Newbery Medal-winning 1962 novel in 2010, and it went through various writers and budget points. The story about an awkward 13-year-old girl, Meg Murry, who travels through time and space, was a notoriously unwieldy one that carried the dreaded un-filmable stigma.

“I was shocked that they called me,” says DuVernay, she said in one of the promotional interviews. “I’d done Selma and The 13th. How did they even think that would work? But they did. And when they said I could make her a girl of colour, it just grabbed my whole heart.” DuVernay set off to do the impossible – make a big budget, kids-targeted sci-fi blockbuster with an unknown 13-year-old black actressStorm Reid as the lead.

And indeed there is still that idea that female filmmakers are not given second chances, even when they succeed. It’s something DuVernay thinks about often. “I look at Guy Ritchie. That guy is bulletproof,” she says. “He can make something that doesn’t work. The next week he’s the director of another thing. I look at him and I’m like, ‘Wow, that’s fantastic.’ But that wouldn’t have been Patty Jenkins and it won’t be me.”

“I’ll always direct things but who knows if that price point ever comes again. I’m ok with that. This is a big swing,” DuVernay says. “But the chance to put a black girl in flight? I will risk it. I risk it for those images. It may not hit now, but somewhere a Mindy Kaling, a chubby girl with glasses and brown skin will see it and it will mean something. Or, a Caucasian boy will see how a black girl says, ‘Do you trust me’ and the Caucasian boy says, ‘I trust you,’ and he follows her. Just to plant that seed and say that’s ok, you can follow a girl? Those images? I’ll risk it. I’ll risk it for that.”

