Friday, May 2, 2025
Live Tv
The Instagram Ban Continues: Fawad Khan, Atif Aslam Latest To Get Blocked By India Post Pahalgam Attack

When Indian users attempt to visit their profiles, Instagram displays a message stating: "Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content."

The Instagram Ban Continues: Fawad Khan, Atif Aslam Latest To Get Blocked By India Post Pahalgam Attack

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan and singer Atif Aslam.


Instagram has restricted access to the accounts of popular Pakistani actor Fawad Khan and singer Atif Aslam for users in India. This action follows similar measures taken against other Pakistani celebrities after the recent terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

When Indian users attempt to visit their profiles, Instagram displays a message stating: "Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content."

Fawad Khan’s Bollywood Journey and Delayed Film

Fawad Khan rose to fame in Bollywood with his 2014 debut opposite Sonam Kapoor in Khoobsurat. He also starred in fan favorites like Kapoor & Sons and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. However, the release of his latest project, Abir Gulaal, remains uncertain in the aftermath of the April 22 terror attack.

Atif Aslam’s Bollywood Music Legacy

Renowned for delivering hit tracks like Tu Jaane Na, Tera Hone Laga Hoon, and Pehli Nazar Mein, Atif Aslam has carved a significant space in Indian music. He has received multiple awards and several Filmfare nominations over the years.

Alongside Fawad and Atif, Instagram also blocked access to accounts belonging to Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir, and Ali Zafar for users in India. The decision reflects the growing digital fallout between the two countries following the Pahalgam incident.

Deadliest Attack Since Pulwama Heightens Cross-Border Strain

On April 22, terrorists launched a brutal attack in the Baisaran region of Pahalgam—often dubbed ‘Mini Switzerland’—killing 25 individuals, including 24 Indian tourists, a Nepali national, and a local resident. Among the victims were an Indian Navy officer and a member of the Intelligence Bureau.

The Resistance Front, widely considered a proxy of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) based in Pakistan, claimed responsibility for the strike. This marked the deadliest assault in the region since the Pulwama attack in 2019.

In response, India downgraded diplomatic ties with Pakistan and implemented several strict actions. These included:

Suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960

Halting visa services for Pakistani citizens

Blocking social media access for Pakistani public figures

Pakistan retaliated by enacting its own set of countermeasures. Officials in Islamabad warned that any attempt to divert water from the Indus would be viewed as an “act of war.”

Both nations have also closed their airspaces to each other, underscoring the escalating geopolitical tension in the wake of the terror attack.

Fawad Khan Atif Aslam Fawad Khan instagram ban Pahalgam Terror Attack

India Blocks Shehbaz Sharif’s YouTube Channel, 16 Pakistani Media Outlets After Pahalgam Attack
