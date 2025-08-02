The Intern Korean Remake: Han So Hee As Anne Hathaway, But Who Is The Intern? Here Are The Details

You guys are not ready for this, soon enough, the 2015 Hollywood film ‘The Intern’ will have its very own Korean version. Veteran actor Choi Min Sik and rising superstar Han So Hee are to play the iconic roles envisioned by Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway. The film will start filming in September 2025, bringing the charming story of intergenerational friendship into a whole fresh direction by Kim Do Young’s direction.

The Intern’s Star-Studded Cast Unveiled

The renowned actor is honoured by being awarded as one of the most respected actors for his wonderful role in the movies Oldboy, Exhuma. It includes portraying Ben as a seventy-year-old intern who gives wisdom and warmth to a rather fast-paced startup and having a bit of that nuanced stage acting, which is thought to reflect that De Niro magic but contains a lot of Korean depth.

Based on the latest information updated on KOBIS. It’s confirmed that Han Sohee and Choi Minsik will take roles in the remake of the movie “The Intern”.Directed by Kim Do-young who directed movie “Kim Ji-young: Born 1982” Han Sohee will play “Jules” a young CEO in her 30s,played… pic.twitter.com/ZHBfNFZSBr — ☘︎ 𝕊𝕠𝕙𝕖𝕖 ☘︎ (@HanSohee_xx) July 31, 2025







The role of ambitious CEO Jules Ostin originally played by Hathaway is now taken over by Han So Hee, who previously gained the spotlight for her masterpieces My Name and Gyeongseong Creature. She definitely fits the bill of recreating the modern portrayal of the role with her elegance and emotional range, inciting much hype among fans.

Korean Remake With A Cultural Twist

Helen Meyer directed the original The Intern, and it managed to earn 190 million dollars worldwide and had a huge viewing potential with South Korea opening the gates for 3.6 million viewers into their theatres, more because of its heart-touching story.

Anthology Studios and Warner Bros are going to co-produce the Korean remake that would intrinsically mix the local values and workplace dynamics with the universal themes found in the storyline. Expect an adaptation rich in culture, which interprets mentorship and work-life balance within the context of Korea.

Expectations Build for a September Shoot

In pre-production mode, the Korean Film Council has signed off on the casting, which only adds to the excitement. The movie is directed by Kim Do Young, who was last seen in Kim Ji Young: Born 1982, and emotional chemistry is assured.

Some fans have questioned whether Han is quite up for the job of a CEO, but her versatility and Choi’s conviction create an interesting dynamic. With the advent of shooting days, this remake is sure to offer a fresh approach the world over.

Also Read: BTS’ J-Hope’s HOPE ON THE STAGE Tour: Skyrockets HYBE’s North American Revenue By 85 Percent