This October, one of the odder and, in some ways, most ambitious projects in Warner Bros. Pictures’ attempts to turn DC Comics characters into feature films will debut Joker. which is directed by Todd Philipps and will show Joaquin Phoenix in it as The Joker. Here is all you need to know about the character Joker from Dark Knight, Suicide Squad to the new Joker.

More than Batman, it was Joker who sent fans into a frenzy with his psychotic character. Undoubtedly, he was the only villain in the DC comics who garnered more popularity than the superhero himself. Fans remember him as a man who chases cars like a dog without any purpose and do whatever he wants to do. “Why so serious?” a dialogue that most of us had practised in front of a mirror, was his patent only. Fans you need to take a deep breath as your favourite character is coming soon to show you the larger picture of his story.

Joker is scheduled to make his debut in Warner bros, this coming October and its trailer is already out. So, the young and old should gather around to get set for the therapy session you need for October 4. Todd Philipp’s directorial Joker Released its trailer on August 29 and showed Joaquin Phoenix in it as The Joker, a man who is living in near poverty with his mother and is struggling to make money from his character Joker. The character is suffering from several conditions that cause him pathological laughter at the most inappropriate times. The trailer meets with the real story of Joker which would be disclosed on October 4, this year and would do the justification to the character Joker.

The Joker character idea came from Batman creators Bob Cane and Bill Finger in 1940. Joker is known for his strange appearance, outlandish crimes and distinctive relation he shared with Batman. His first appearance was in The Dark Knight and it has been over 79 years that the obscure character was born in the DC Universe. Joker is the most feared supervillain in the DC Universe.

The Joker is one of the most favourite villain characters in comic book history. The character with an elongated smile, white skin and slicked back green hair are the major identifying characters of the Clown Prince of crime, who have this perpetual grin with the dialogue why so serious? And they laugh at me because I am different, I laugh at them because they are all the same, which turned out to be the inspiring quotes for his fans.

Joker made his debut with the comic book Dark Knight in 1940 and in 2008 the Superhero Batman had his film with the Supervillain Joker in Dark Knight. The character was played by the legend Heath Ledger, who made a number of fans with sadistic sense of humour. The joker was considered as Heath’s finest performance and he himself also loved it but after the release of the film in 2008, six months later the legend actor died with drug overdose because his character was still stuck in his mind and caused him sensation and other health problems. Heath received the Academy Award for best-supporting actor and he is still immortal in our hearts.

After Dark Knight, Joker’s appearance was again seen in the film Suicide Squad, the classic iconography of the crown prince of crime was back and was played by Jared Leto and created a joker who was obsessed with embracing thug life stereotypes. Leto went for more method acting than Ledger. The film showed the love story of Harley Quinn and Joker, the movie was based on all the supervillains who were fighting from the super evil energy and succeeded in it.

And Joaquin Phoenix is now playing the classic role of Joker in the first villain film in DC, which is produced by Warner bros. The trailer is already out and he has shown his iconic acting in it. In a recent interview, he said that he lost 23kgs for the role of the crown prince of crime and said that he was influenced by past iconic jokers. He said that the role turns out to affect your psychology and you start to go mad but Phoenix has well justified the trailer and will justify the film too.

Now it is high time to brush up your knowledge of your favourite character as the movie is all set to release on October 4, and we just can’t wait for it to show up on the big screen with Joaquin Phoenix in it.

