“Twenty years before Batman saved the city in The Dark Knight trilogy, Gotham was a dangerous place. In the crime-ridden Narrows, one man tries to escape his unfortunate lot through a passion for theatrics and stand-up comedy. However, one bad day is all it takes in this city, and soon the well-meaning man has become the most dangerous criminal of all: the Joker.
No actor has been confirmed to play The Joker in 1980s’ Gotham, but reports suggest Joaquin Phoenix may land the iconic role. The Joker has memorably been part of two Batman movies with Jack Nicholson in Batman (1989) and Heath Ledger in The Dark Knight trilogy portraying Batman’s arch nemesis, most recently played by Jared Leto in the first Suicide Squad film. He will reprise his role in the Suicide Squad sequel and the Harley Quinn spin-off.