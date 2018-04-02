As The Dark Knight director, Christopher Nolan is currently in India talking about film restoration, the synopsis for The Joker Origins film was released. The Joker Origins film will be directed by Todd Phillips and will serve as a prequel to Christopher Nolan’s 2008 movie The Dark Knight, it has been confirmed. The newly-released synopsis for the DC film from Warner Bros revealed how The Joker, once a “well-meaning man”, came to become one of the most notorious criminals of all time, Contactmusic reported. Martin Scorsese will produce the film with Phillips. “Twenty years before Batman saved the city in The Dark Knight trilogy, Gotham was a dangerous place. In the crime-ridden Narrows, one man tries to escape his unfortunate lot through a passion for theatrics and stand-up comedy. However, one bad day is all it takes in this city, and soon the well-meaning man has become the most dangerous criminal of all: the Joker. ALSO READ: Christopher Nolan excited about ‘Reframing the Future of Film’, screens Dunkirk and Interstellar in Mumbai

“Directed by Academy Award Nominee Todd Phillips (War Dogs) and produced by Academy Award Winner Martin Scorsese (Goodfellas), this prequel to Academy Award Nominee Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight will explore how the Clown Prince of Crime came to be,” the synopsis read. Phillips will co-write the script with 8 Mile scribe Scott Silver.

No actor has been confirmed to play The Joker in 1980s’ Gotham, but reports suggest Joaquin Phoenix may land the iconic role. The Joker has memorably been part of two Batman movies with Jack Nicholson in Batman (1989) and Heath Ledger in The Dark Knight trilogy portraying Batman’s arch nemesis, most recently played by Jared Leto in the first Suicide Squad film. He will reprise his role in the Suicide Squad sequel and the Harley Quinn spin-off.

ALSO READ: Raazi: Alia Bhatt shares latest still from film sets; trailer to be out in 10 days