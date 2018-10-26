The Journey Of Karma box office collection Day 1 LIVE Updates: Poonam Pandey and Shakti Kapoor's comeback movie is finally in theatres now. Helmed by Jagbir Dahiya, The Journey Of Karma is expected to garner average digits at the box office on day one.

The Journey Of Karma box office collection Day 1 LIVE Updates: Bollywood actor Poonam Pandey, Shakti Kapoor, Shravani and Shivender Dahiya-starrer The Journey of Karma is in theatres now. Helmed by Jagbir Dahiya and written by Rupesh Paul, the film has already created a buzz in the industry. Ever since the release of The Journey Of Karma trailer and tracks have been released on social media, Poonam Pandey fans are going crazy to watch the sexy lady’s movie that stars Shakti Kapoor.

Due to the release of Saif Ali Khan-starrer Baazaar, Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Dassehra, Sharman Joshi-starrer Kaashi and Rajkummar Rao-starrer 5 Weddings, Poonam Pandey’s sensual movie will do average at the box office. According to The Journey Of Karma box office collection predictions made by trade analyst and film critics, the love-saga is expected to garner Rs 1 crore at the box office on day 1. The collection might go low as the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Badhaai Ho and Andhadhun are doing wonders at the box office.

Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor was noted saying that The Journey of Karma is an emotional journey of a lonely man. Talking about his character, the actor said that it was very awkward while performing the intimate scenes with Poonam Pandey. The actor further added by saying that he felt like a feeble and an old man while doing the scenes with Pandey.

