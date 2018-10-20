The Journey Of Karma song Aao Na: The makers of Poonam Pandey's latest Bollywood movie have released another seductive dance number with Poonam and Shakti Kapoor. In the latest song, Poonam Pandey is seen in a red high-slit dress. The chemistry between Shakti Kapoor and Poonam Pandey is surely unmissable.

Poonam Pandey plays the character of a woman who struggles to fulfil all her dreams and ambitions. Apart from the storyline, the movie also captures a steamy chemistry between Shakti Kapoor and Poonam Pandey. In the trailer, Poonam’s sexy figure and seductive expressions will surely make you go weak on your knees.

Poonam Pandey and Shakti Kapoor starrer The Journey Of Karma is produced by Jagbir Dahiya and presented by Surya Entertainment. The music of Aao Na is given by Shatak Sharma and Danish Alfaaz. The song is sung by Lyla Sharma. The movie is set to hit the screens on October 26.

