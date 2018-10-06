The erotic movie, The Journey Of Karma has released a new song, showcasing the awkward yet fresh pair of social media sensation Poonam Pandey and veteran actor Shakti Kapoor. This song Sugar Biscuit's video is everything Poonam Pandey's fans would have assumed it to be and with Shakti Kapoor in it, the reactions from the audience are quite justified.

Upcoming Bollywood movie, The Journey Of Karma has released a new song, featuring the social media sensation Poonam Pandey alongside veteran actor Shakti Kapoor. Since the time makers announced the release date of this song, it became one of the much-awaited songs. Now that it has launched today, on October 5, people are flooding social media with their reactions. The movie will showcase Poonam Pandey in her sultry and sensuous avatar alongside Shakti Kapoor.

Known for her seductive and sultry photos and videos on social media, Poonam Pandey is yet again raising the temperature with her hotness. With this, veteran actor Shakti Kapoor will be seen romancing her in the movie. The Journey Of Karma is slated to hit the cinema screens on October 26, this year.

Poonam Pandey creates a buzz every now and then, sometimes with her stripping promises and other times with her erotic photo-shoots.

Here’s the video of the song:

The song starts with Poonam undressing in front of Shakti Kapoor and ends with her countless efforts to seduce him and as well as the audience. Wearing a set of purple lingerie, she is oozing oomph in the video.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted to it:

#SUGARBISCUIT What a track! Shakti kapoor looks more sexy than Poonam Pandey 😂 #SugarBiscuit Loving it! https://t.co/107JXaxybx — रागिनी शर्मा 💞 (@RaginiIND) October 5, 2018

I love what Poonam is wearing in the song 😂 #SugarBiscuit

TheJourneyofKarma https://t.co/hXxDYvYEMO — Ank!t (@Ankitlunia2019) October 5, 2018

"Aao Lalita"! shakti uncle is baar aap sugar patient ban hi jaoge. awesome song @pandeypoonam20 looking very sexy…. #SugarBiscuit pic.twitter.com/UcHn9h3E9n — shivam singh (@hsshivam) October 5, 2018

I wish i was i had that bed in my house. Poonam Pandey you rock #SugarBiscuit https://t.co/OQwxupcdmT — Nand (@NandOfficial) October 5, 2018

You are really doing a very good job, taking Badminton to Bollywood that's commendable but what's your father doing #LOLITA #AAU #SUGARBISCUIT with Poonam Pandey is really level next….. Proud Father – Proud Daughter 😂😂😂 https://t.co/J7WZJ4CMSc — Deepender Chauhan (@DeependerChau12) October 5, 2018

#SugarBiscuit

Trending on 1

Guess how many tharkis in the house😂😂 pic.twitter.com/23QOSoStd6 — Shikanji wala (@Noreservation9) October 5, 2018

Shakti Kapoor & Poonam Pandey what a combination #SugarBiscuit https://t.co/o0VWOagqcr — dr mohiit (@Dr_Mohiit) October 5, 2018

Shakti kapoor looks more sexy than Poonam Pandey 😂 #SugarBiscuit

Loving it! https://t.co/VzRoHePffp — mahi_love (@Mahi_Les) October 5, 2018

This one is a killing track! #Sugarbiscuit

Poonam Pandey, you rock 😉😉😉 https://t.co/kmsqZDPooC — Disha (@IamdishaS) October 5, 2018

Have a look at Poonam Pandey’s too hot to handle photos:

