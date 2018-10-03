The Journey of Karma trailer: Social media sensation Poonam Pandey is all set to make a comeback on the big screen with her erotic thriller The Journey of Karma. In the film, the diva is seen raising the hotness quotient with none other than veteran actor Shakti Kapoor, who is the father of hit Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor. The film will hit the screens on October 26.

From promising to strip if Indian Cricket team won the world cup in 2011 to raising temperatures on screen with her sultry photo shoots, social media sensation Poonam Pandey never misses a chance to make headlines. As she continues to make her fans weak in the knees with her steamy bold avatar, she is all set to make a comeback on the silver screen with her film The Journey of Karma.

To raise the excitement for the film, the makers of the film have released the trailer of the film and it is shocking to say the least. The reason behind the same is that Poonam will be seen romancing veteran actor and leading Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor’s father Shakti Kapoor in the film.

Check out the trailer of the film The Journey of Karma here:

In the film, Poonam is seen struggling to fulfill her dreams and ambitions for her mother. The problems heighten when she is compelled to accomplish her dreams within a set deadline. However, it is Poonam and Shakti’s sizzling chemistry in the trailer that is raising several eyebrows. Speaking about Poonam, the diva is doing what she does best, flaunting her curves with seductive expressions.

Starring Poonam Pandey and Shakti Kapoor in lead roles, the film is produced by Jagbir Dahiya and presented by Surya Entertainment. The film will hit the screens on October 26, 2018.

Have a look at the poster of the film:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More