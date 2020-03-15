The Kapil Sharma Show: One of the most entertaining, The Kapil Sharma Show once again hit the headlines for all the crazy fun on the sets of it. To add the fun to frolic actor Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, with director Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar was there to promote their upcoming film, Sooryavanshi.

The Kapil Sharma Show: Recently on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show, actor Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar with director Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar arrived to promote their upcoming film Sooryavanshi. So as we all know it’s a Kapil Sharma show than laughter quotient has to be high, and that’s what had happened in the earlier episode.

Kapil and Krushna team left no chance to pull their leg and made them do some frivolous activities, Kapil aksed Rohit, that is he sure that he always wanted to become a director as his activities are just like an inspector, Rohit laughed with his heart out and said, if he will make one more cop movie then no one will dial 100 number, will directly call him.

While Karan was adding more fun to the stage by saying his flexibility has more talent. Amid, Kapil asked Akshay of his daily schedule, to which he said, he wakes up early and sleeps early. As they were all for the promotion of Sooryavanshi. Rohit made a revelation related to Kumar and said, he performed most of the stuns in the film, as there was a scene where Kumar has to just from the plane to car, he did that stunt without a harness.

Also Read: BB 13 winner Sidharth Shukla shares post on Twitter, fans start trend Our Hero Sid

The host, Archana Puran Singh asked a question in a hilarious way to Kumar, what does your wife say to it, the actor said she has now given up. While Kapil took prod on Katrina and asked what took so long to share a screen with Kumar, to which she said, as we both were busy so they never got a chance to say YES on the same project.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla reacts to Shilpa Shinde’s claim, says it’s weird and feels sorry for her

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App