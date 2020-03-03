The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil shared the pictures of his early morning shoots asking his fans and friends to make a guess about who is going to be the next guess. Sharma's fans and followers replied Akshay Kumar for the promotion of his upcoming film Sooryavanshi

Kapil Sharma, Shared his 7 am pictures leaving to his fans to make a guess the upcoming guest who would be coming to the show. On a daily basis the crew shoot in the evening or during night time but when it comes bout guest appearance in the house crew members are seen shooting for their episode in the early morning. Kapil by sharing the pictures on his Instagram raised a question to his fans to make a guess about his guest to most of them replied for Akshay Kumar along with his Sooryavanshi team.

Sharma’s friends and fans made it clear by saying that only Akshay Kumar could shoot in the early morning. Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film, Sooryavanshi is to be released on March 24 starring Katrina Kaif in it. Akshay Kumar is a well-known personality in the film industry who is also famous to wake his entire crew up wherever it comes about early morning shoots. Akshay is said to follow a very strict daily routine and is always punctual.

In his recent Kapil Sharma shot with Tapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza and Anubhav Sinha in the morning. The very popular comedy show in its second inning is highly liked by its fans .the show consists of many comedians like, Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Sumona Chakravarti, Chandan Prabhakar who are known for their presence of mind and very good humor.

Have a look at the pictures shared by Kapil Sharma, in the early morning;

Also Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Roshan writes heart-touching note for Madhvi, Komal

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz, Jacqueline Fernandez promise a fun Holi song, to release on this date

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App