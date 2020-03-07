The Kapil Sharma Show: Get ready to laugh your hearts out, as The Kapil Sharma Show has a special episode with the trio of 1987's Ramayan, Arun Govil, Deepika Chikhalia and Sunil Lahri. Watch the latest video here

The Kapil Sharma Show: Well Known comedian, Kapil Sharma is known for his highest TRP gaining, The Kapil Sharma Show. However, this time he has something new to offer to the Indian audience, he welcomed the trio of 1987’s Ramayan, Arun Govil, Deepika Chikhalia and Sunil Lahri. Ramayan was one of the most-watched mythological drama and even made it to Limca book of records.

In the latest release promo, Kapil in his usual funny avatar asked hilarious questions from Ramayan’s team, where Arun Govil who once played Ram character admitted that he used to prank on the sets. However, the laughter part was when Kapil said, nobody expected that Arun Ji can prank with a godly stature. To get the real essence of the scene watch video here

Kapil’s hilarious questions didn’t stop there, he even asked did you ever felt that you are god? Indeed it’s a must-watch episode, as the audience will definitely going to laugh their heart out. Talking about Sharma’s personal life, recently the couple gave birth to a baby girl name Anarya and shared some adorable photos of her’s. No doubt she is as cute as a button.

