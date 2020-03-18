The Kapil Sharma show: To add more fun to the comedy show, Bollywood actress Hema Malini will soon be seen on Kapil Sharma’s show along with her daughter Esha Deol. The mother-daughter Jodi will not only get entertained from Kapil Sharma’s jokes, but they will also be seen revealing some insights from their personal life which will make the show even more entertaining.

As per the recently released promo, Kapil Sharma is seen teasing Hema Malini whether she has ever tried to make Punjabi dishes like parathas for Dharmendra to which Hema Malini is seen replying that she has never made Punjabi food for Dharmendra as he loves eating Idli Sambar whenever he comes to her place.

Not just this, Kapil Sharma is also seen pulling Esha Deol’s leg by revealing the fun fact about Esha Deol’s courtship time with Bharat and revealed that she used to give her phone to her friend with a similar voice to have a conversation with Bharat. Later, Esha gives her explanation that she can’t have a conversation with anyone over 2 minutes so when she used to get bored she used to give her phone to her friend.

Watch The Kapil Sharma show promo featuring Hema Malini and Esha Deol here–

Later, Esha Deol is also seen revealing that once her mother Hema also slept while having a romantic conversation with Dharmendra. Later, Hema Malini is seen justifying herself that she was so much tired at that time after shooting for a night schedule that she slept during the phone call.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hPspLAF-7F8

