As the big terror attack in Pulwama took place, the whole nation is in grief. In this adverse situation, former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu passed a comment on his official twitter handle opposing people’s protest against Pakistan. In his tweet, he said that terrorism has no religion, no nation. Soon after his tweet, people started bashing him on social media and even demanded his boycott from everywhere.
We all know that social media has become the sharpest criticising element for any activity and this is what is happening with Navjot Singh Sidhu. Twitterati is not only backlashing him but also demanding to boycott his show The Kapil Sharma Show. People on twitter are also asking Sony Tv to throw Sidhu out of their show.
Well, defending his statement, Sidhu went on saying that because of a handful of people, can you put the blame on an entire nation? Further, he added saying that he agrees it is a cowardly act and he condemns it firmly. Violence is always condemnable and people who have done it should definitely be punished.
Even this statement could not pull back the netizens from making the #BoycottKapilSharmaShow trend on social media and they are not ready to take it back. People are still demanding an apology from Sidhu or Sony Tv to expel him from the Kapil Sharma Show.
The very disheartening mishap took place this Thursday on February 14 when 40 CRPF jawans got martyred in a terrorist attack. An explosive-loaded SUV intentionally bumped into one of the buses carrying CRPF jawans in Jammu and Kashmir and led in the death of many.
