The traumatic terrorist attack that took place on this Thursday at Pulwama is making the whole nation sad and is also surrounding many controversies now. One of these were created when Navjot Singh Sidhu tweeted against the people's hatred for Pakistan and got heavily backlashed for it. Now, the Twitterati has not only made the #BoycottKapilSharmaShow trending but is also demanding an apology.

As the big terror attack in Pulwama took place, the whole nation is in grief. In this adverse situation, former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu passed a comment on his official twitter handle opposing people’s protest against Pakistan. In his tweet, he said that terrorism has no religion, no nation. Soon after his tweet, people started bashing him on social media and even demanded his boycott from everywhere.

We all know that social media has become the sharpest criticising element for any activity and this is what is happening with Navjot Singh Sidhu. Twitterati is not only backlashing him but also demanding to boycott his show The Kapil Sharma Show. People on twitter are also asking Sony Tv to throw Sidhu out of their show.

Dear @SonyTV , if siddhu still remains on your show, will ve boycotting your channel by unsubscribing. Am sure others will join in. Your choice — mukul 🇮🇳 (@MukulAgarwal66) February 15, 2019

Dear @SonyTV,

If you still not remove @sherryontopp from the our beloved show #TKSS. We didn't hesitate to boycott the show.

That's All

We won't want this type of people on our fav. show#NavjotSinghSidhu #boycottkapilsharmashow @KapilSharmaK9 — Gangesh G Pandey (@gangeshpandey21) February 15, 2019

hello @SonyTV , if you ever tried to show this person @sherryontopp navjot, we will totally boycott sony entertainment channel and @KapilSharmaK9 show too, either you off air the show or we will boycott sony tv, #boycottkapilsharmashow #boycottsidhu — RAHUL VERMA (@rahul_90_14) February 15, 2019

#boycottkapilsharmashow aaj ke bd se nhi dekhna h jab tak sardarji h — rupesh kumar (@rupesh093) February 15, 2019

It is not handful of people. Rather it is u who goes to Pak & do handshaking with Pak general. Day will come & u will be nowhere.

Disgusting #NavjotSinghSidhu — Tanmoy Sinha (@Tanmoy_always) February 15, 2019

With what face will that disgrace #navjotsinghsidhu now appear on Kapil Sharma show and crack jokes. No respect for the soldiers. #bycottkapilsharmashow #Pulwama #PulwamaAttack — Sachin Kumar (@SachinKrIndia) February 15, 2019

#NavjotSinghSidhu boycott from #KapilSharmashow @sherryontopp at least don't humiliate India, if u can't support. Please read what China does to Muslims in their country. We don't want same thing but at least our pride cannot be compromised @RajatSharmaLive @ZeeNews@SonyTV — Shaurya Sharma (@Shaurya_Leo) February 15, 2019

Well, defending his statement, Sidhu went on saying that because of a handful of people, can you put the blame on an entire nation? Further, he added saying that he agrees it is a cowardly act and he condemns it firmly. Violence is always condemnable and people who have done it should definitely be punished.

Even this statement could not pull back the netizens from making the #BoycottKapilSharmaShow trend on social media and they are not ready to take it back. People are still demanding an apology from Sidhu or Sony Tv to expel him from the Kapil Sharma Show.

The very disheartening mishap took place this Thursday on February 14 when 40 CRPF jawans got martyred in a terrorist attack. An explosive-loaded SUV intentionally bumped into one of the buses carrying CRPF jawans in Jammu and Kashmir and led in the death of many.

