The Kapil Sharma Show highlight: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif once again came together for The Kapil Sharma Show. The duo was seen happy as ever and also does leg-pulling of each other. Watch the latest promo.

The Kapil Sharma Show highlight: Bollywood’s Dabangg Khan, Salman Khan’s every move garners love from his fans, recently the star appeared in a laughter show, where Katrina Kaif also joined him. However, something really funny happened which made Kapil Sharma and his audience to laugh their heart out.

Though very few have seen Kaif’s jovial side, this time she can be seen doing leg-pulling of Khan and commented on his late entry and said, before his arrival, we already shot the whole scene in one take. However, the funniest thing in the whole scenario was, the way she did her dialogue delivery in Hindi, which made everyone laugh. In reply, Khan praised her and said, indeed she is beautiful and nice, but after doing some films with him like Bharat and Ek Tha Tiger, her acting skill had improved, now she has become a better actress.

It’s a Kapil Sharma Show, so its mandate that audiences will get a high entertainment dose, and by bringing up Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif together, the dose has been increased. Talking about Khan and Kaif’s upcoming project; Khan is all set for his next release Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, while Kaif will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s film Sooryavanshi.

The Kapil Sharma Show promo:

