Kapil Sharma new promo released: Comedy King Kapil Sharma is returning to the small screen with a bang with the second season of The Kapil Sharma show and it is no less than a good news for all his fans. To make all his fans even more excited, the Channel released the promo of the second season of the Kapil Sharma on Instagram. In the promo, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Salim Khan, Rohit Shetty, Sara Ali Khan, Sohail Khan can be seen wholeheartedly laughing on the sets of the Kapil Sharma. Soon after this post, the comments section was bombarded with the compliments for the comedy king. Till now this post has received 90,413 views.

Produced by Salman Khan, the Kapil Sharma Show will bring together Kapil’s old colleagues including Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda and Sumona Chakravarti to form Kapil’s team.

However, Sunil Grover, Sugandha Mishra, and Ali Asgar are teaming up for another show called Kanpur Wale Khuranas. As per a report, experimenting not something different, from a colony including houses to a marketplace, the makers have given a similar appearance of the new season too.

The previous season of The Kapil Sharma Show premiered in April 2016. The show ruled the rating charts for more than a year. Later, it took a season break in August in 2017, after the comedian’s famous controversy with his co-actor Sunil Grover.

Kapil’s new show Family Time With Kapil Sharma which started airing in March 2018 also did not perform good on the TV rating chart and flopped drastically. Various reasons were cited for the failure of the show, but the prominent one which remained in headlines was the comedian’s mental health.

