As a tribute to late actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor, the makers of The Kapil Sharma Show have decided to re-run the episodes featuring the two actors.

India lost two gems of the Film Industry this week- Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor. Their demise caused immense grief to fans across the world. While Rishi Kapoor was the romantic hero of the 80’s, Irrfan Khan represented the common Indian man on 70mm screen. Their contribution to Indian cinema is truly remarkable and unforgettable. As a tribute to the two film personalities, the makers of The Kapil Sharma Show have decided to re-run episodes featuring them over the weekend.

To announce the same, the channel shared a collage of Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan’s photos, which said they will always be remembered by the smiles they spread. To begin with, the channel aired an episode featuring Irrfan Khan on Saturday night.

Soon after Irrfan Khan featured on the television screens, fans rejoiced and plugged in the channel to watch the entire episode. A fan reacted to the episode on Twitter by saying that they wish they could have the actor back. Kapil Sharma is so lucky to have met him. All praises for his talent and personality, the fan added that they still cannot believe that Irrfan Khan is no more.

Also Read: Rishi Kapoor’s last film to be Sharmaji Namkeen alongside Juhi Chawla, makers aim for theatrical release

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Here’s what keeps Himanshi Khurana happy, sane and positive during coronavirus lockdown

Here’s how fans react to The Kapil Sharma Show episodes featuring Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor:

@KapilSharmaK9 watching rerun of #TKSS with the one n only @irrfank . How i wish we can have him back! U r so lucky to have met him.Such talent, great personality. Still cant absorb hez no longer with us 😢 — Ramandeep Sidhu (@NanzSidhu) May 2, 2020

I'm watching the Kapil Sharma show featuring Irrfan Khan. What a simple man he is. Then we've seen him banging the big screen, truly a powerhouse of talent.🥺 — Viven (@MautKaFarmaan) May 2, 2020

@irrfank sir ji u r on Kapil sharma show right now missing you so much — Ronnie (@roadie620) May 2, 2020

Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2018. Post which, he was in New York for treatment and surgery. He breathed his last on April 30 at a Mumbai Hospital. Irrfan Khan, on the other hand, was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in the same year. He underwent treatment in UK for about an year.

Also Read: Hospital authorities on Rishi Kapoor’s leaked video: Strict action will be taken against perpetrators

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App