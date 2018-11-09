Comedy king Kapil Sharma is all set to return to the world of Indian television with a new dose of laughter. One of the biggest news for the Kapil Sharma fans is that this season will be bankrolled by superstar Salman Khan. Yes! Kapil has pitched in Salman Khan for his new project.

Comedy king Kapil Sharma is all set to return to the world of Indian television with a new dose of laughter. One of the most popular comedian Kapil has decided to make a grand comeback with a new season of his much-loved show The Kapil Sharma Show. There were few headlines months ago that said the show will go on air by November itself but sadly, Kapil is going to make you wait a little longer. Now, the reports say that the shooting for the show will commence this December 16.

Earlier than this, all the Kapil Sharma comedy shows were produced by him only just the Family Time With Kapil Sharma was produced by another house because of channel's demand. Now, Salman Khan will take over the producer's hat. It was revealed in a report by Mid Day that he will be producing the new season as the channel requested him to do so.

A beautiful set is getting ready at the eight floors of Film city where Kapil has earlier shot his last season too. Treating his fans with back to back surprises, Kapil revealed recently, that he will be tying knots with his ladylove Ginni Chatrath this December. Talking about the same once, Kapil said that the wedding is on December 12 in Jalandhar, which is bride-to-be Ginni’s hometown. As all the big fat Punjabi weddings are, this one is also to be a lavish one and so is Kapil’s mother’s demand. Not just this, the party will continue and the grand reception will happen on December 14. Seems the ladylove will bring the lady luck along with her!

