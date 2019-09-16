The Kapil Sharma Show: Actors of film Chhichhore reached the set of The Kapil Sharma Show, they had a lot of fun and Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor shared their college tile Chhichhore experience.

The Kapil Sharma Show: Shraddha Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput and other actors of the film have a lot of fun on the sets of Kapil Sharma Show. In front of laughter, king everybody revealed the funniest moment of their college life. Shraddha Kapoor had been a shy girl in the college life but later she comes up with her personality and shocked everybody with her talent and long-lasting impact.

Sushant Singh Rajput also shared that he was very much fascinating for aliens and space for that he went to Delhi college of engineering but he found it a wrong place for him and quit the college in 6 semesters. Sushant also revealed that he was suspended from the college because he never went back on time. His hostel entry lasts at 7 PM but he never reached there on time so he just stays out of the hostel more than he spends the time inside. He added that he had many Chhichhora friends and he was one of them.

Varun Sharma also shared that he had a lot of fun in his college time, he also shared that how his mother reacted on his first film Fukrey, there was a kiss scene in the film to which his mother showed the shocking reactions whereas others were laughing on it. The actors also shared their on set experience where Nitesh Tiwari was the one who enjoyed fullest.

On the set of Kapil Sharma show, the audience also shared their magnificent experiences of college life, one of the girls shared that she was earlier a disciplined girl but when she got the punishment for not doing a wrong thing she became the Chhichhora in college. She said that being Chhichhora is way better than being disciplined in college, one should enjoy the moments of college.

Although Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore is doing well on Box-office, week two is here and still showing the growth. Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma once again made everybody smile with their appearance in the show. Fans will be happy to see this combo.

