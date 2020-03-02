The Kapil Sharma Show update, March 1: Baaghi 3 cast were looking so delighted awhile attending The Kapil Sharma Show. Kapil with his humor made the guests and the audience laugh.

The Kapil Sharma Show update, March 1: In the previous show, Baaghi3 cast Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor were given a warm welcome by the host of the show Kapil Sharma and the mentor Archana Puran Singh. Kapil Sharma then admires Tiger Shroff’s body in a comical way by comparing his physique in the previous Baghi films and in the upcoming Baghi3.

The host then introduces actor Ritesh Deshmukh and the director, Ahmed Khan, to the show and praises both of them for their work in the film industry to which the audience gave huge applause. He goes on talking about the film and some of the jokes on it. Kapil Sharma then showed a glimpse of his previous show featuring Saif Ali Khan where he talks about Ritesh Deshmukh wearing Genelia’s dress to for a song shoot, to which Ritesh accepted the fact.

After some jokes, Accha Yadav who is another important character of the show gives an entry with the applause of the audience. Accha Yadav then takes out a ring for Tiger that will help him to control the anger and asks Shraddha Kapoor to marry him as she appeared on the show about 3 to 4 times. Accha then leaves the show with a good entertaining impression.

Then there is an entry of Chandan Prabhakar by dressing like Aditya Roy Kapoor, Ashiqui version, he then humorously tells Kapil about his new show by acting and introducing it that he might do. Kapil then by teasing Chandu asks him to speak English in his show to which he denies and says that his fans won’t understand English.

Ankita Lokhande then makes an entry to the show and share a moment when Kapil and she won the show Comedy Circus. After which according to the format Kapil then asks the guests some questions related to them and they have to answer whether it is true or not.

At the end of the show Sapna, a female character played by Krushna Abhishek makes an appearance to the show. She then introduces various types of massages given in the Sapna beauty parlor. She gave a compliment to Ankita for her success and after a few jokes, the show came to an end, Kapil Sharma thanks all the guests for appearing in his show.

