The Kapil Sharma Show: The Kapil Sharma Show is the most loved TV celebrity chat show. All thanks to TV actor and comedian, Kapil Sharma who has preserved the reputation of the show. Celebrities who graced the show often enjoy Kapil Sharma’s hysterical jokes and loves to visit the sets repetitively. Recently, Sonam Kapoor who is on a promotional spree for her latest film The Zoya Factor visited the Kapil Sharma show and it is quite evident from her latest video that she was left amused by the warm welcome of the host Kapil Sharma and judge Archana Puran Singh.

The video has been shared by Archana Puran Singh Instagram official page where she can be seen having fun on backstage. In the video, Sonam Kapoor can be seen in a cheerful mood, giggling and laughing with then host and judge. Sonam Kapoor looks extremely beautiful in a red gown.

She matched her outfit with the statement jewelry. Her kohled eyes and glamourous make-up amped her whole appearance. In the video, Archana Puran Singh and Kapil Sharma can also be seen laughing and chatting together.

Archana Puran Singh captioned the photograph as ‘parde ke peechhe kya hai’. Recently, Archana Puran Singh had received 100K followers on her Instagram account. She expressed her happiness thanking followers for the love and support.

Archana Puran Singh had appeared in several shows such as The Great Indian Family Drama and Comedy Circus. If we talk about Sonam Kapoor, she was last seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aesa Laga, Veere Di Wedding and will be seen in Dulquer Salman featuring The Zoya Factor

