Sumona Chakravarti who is very famous for her comic roles in The Kapil Sharma Show is craving for golgappas in this quarantine period. Check her pictures in the article.

As in this 21 days complete lockdown announced by Our Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, everyone is craving to have their favorite things. Sumona Chakravarti, who is a well-known comedian in the Kapil Sharma Show is craving for golgappas right now, and we know that every girl must be missing it too. The actress shared some of her pictures on her social media account, in which she is totally dressed up as a golgappe wali and not just her dress up even she has set up a golgappe stall. The diva can be seen giving golgapas and craving for them too. she wrote in the caption of her picture that somebody please feed me golgappe.

Sumona is spending her quarantine time with her furry friends. Sumona loves dogs and has shared a picture of her with her dog with which she has written, Soaking in furry love thanks to self-quarantine, and dogs do not contract Covid 19 stop abandoning them. This was the caption of her picture which even gave a very strong message.

The diva is also spreading awareness among people and guiding them about different things like, where one should donate food and other essential items for those who are in need of them during this quarantine period. As every person is finding a way to pass their time during this quarantine period, a nomination challenge is going in trend on social media.

One of these nominations challenges is even played Chakravarti. In that challenge, she needed to answer about her favorite actor, drink, color and song. After answering these questions she further nominated her other friends to take this challenge and answer it.

