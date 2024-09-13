The Karate Kid Actor Chad McQueen Passes Away At 63

American actor and race car driver Chad McQueen has passed away at the age of 63. McQueen died on September 11 in Palm Springs, California, according to People magazine. His demise was confirmed by his family in a statement shared on the his and his late father’s Instagram accounts. “It is with a heavy heart […]

American actor and race car driver Chad McQueen has passed away at the age of 63. McQueen died on September 11 in Palm Springs, California, according to People magazine.

His demise was confirmed by his family in a statement shared on the his and his late father’s Instagram accounts. “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our father Chad McQueen,” the statement read, according to People magazine.

The statement was issued by his wife, Jeanie McQueen, and their two children, Chase and Madison. The family highlighted his roles both in front of the camera and on the racetrack, reflecting on his significant contributions to both fields.

Chad McQueen is perhaps best known for his role as Dutch in the 1984 film ‘The Karate Kid’ and its sequel, ‘The Karate Kid Part II’.

His acting career also included notable appearances in films such as ‘Death Ring’, ‘Firepower’, and ‘Red Line’. In the 1990s, McQueen shifted his focus to his passion for race car driving, making a notable mark in the motorsport world. He made his last film appearance in the 2001 drama ‘Fall: The Price of Silence’.

In 1993, Chad married Jeanie Galbraith, and together they had two children, Chase and Madison.

The family’s statement praised his dedication to them and his relentless commitment to both his family and his racing career. “His remarkable journey as a loving father to us, along with his unwavering commitment to our mother, truly exemplified a life filled with love and dedication,” they said, according to People magazine.

They also acknowledged his efforts to honour his father’s legacy through his racing career.

“His passion for racing not only highlighted his exceptional talent but also served as a way to honour his father’s legacy, a testament to the values instilled in him,” the statement read according to People magazine.

Chad McQueen, the son of the legendary actor Steve McQueen, had always maintained a close connection with his father’s memory.

Steve McQueen, a celebrated actor and icon of the 1960s and 1970s, passed away from cancer in 1980 at the age of 50. Chad once reflected on his father’s influence, stating in a 1996 interview with People magazine, “A lot of my values are like my dad’s… I try to be quiet like him. Growing up, I didn’t understand his distrust of people. But getting older, I do now.”

In 2010, Chad McQueen founded McQueen Racing, a company specializing in custom high-performance cars. This venture was particularly poignant given his near-fatal crash in 2006 while training for the 24 Hours of Daytona race, an event that almost ended his racing career.

The family has requested privacy during this difficult time as they mourn Chad’s passing and celebrate his extraordinary life, as per People magazine.

Tributes from friends and colleagues have begun to emerge, including a heartfelt message from Richard Rawlings, star of ‘Fast N’ Loud’.

According to People magazine, Rawlings posted on Facebook, “I just heard the terrible news of Chad McQueen’s passing. The McQueen legacy is one of a kind, and Chad kept that cool, fearless spirit alive. From the entire GMG squad, our thoughts are with the McQueen family. Rest easy, Chad.