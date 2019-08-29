The Kargil Girl first look social media reaction: After a smashing debut in Dhadak, Janhvi kapoor will be next seen in Gunjan Saxena's biopic titled The Kargil Girl. The first look of the film has been shared online today with three new posters.

The Kargil Girl first look social media reaction: After a lot of talk around Gunjan Saxena’s biopic, the first look of Janhvi Kapoor starrer The Kargil Girl is finally out. On Thursday morning, Dharma Productions head honcho Karan Johar shared three posters on his social media to unveil Janhvi’s first look as India’s first air force woman officer who went to war along with revealing the release date and rest of the star-cast.

In the first poster, Janhvi can be seen as a young girl with a paper plane. The tagline of the poster reads, ‘Ladhkiyan Pilot Nahi Banti’ highlighting a patriarchal mindset prevalent in India. The second poster features Janhvi dressed as a army officer walking amid a group of male pilots applauding her while the tagline reads that she made her domain in a man’s world with unbashed courage and bravery. Finally, the last poster features Janhvi hugging her on-screen father Pankaj Tripathi, who gave her wings to fly. The three posters instantly manage to strike a chord and raise excitement for the film release.

Social media is already abuzz with initial reactions and we have a mixed report. Celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Neha Dhupia, Sophie Choudry, Manish Malhotra and Sanjay Kapoor have given their thumbs up to the first look. While many are applauding the posters, several social media users cannot seem to get over the nepotism debate.

Take a look at the social media reaction to The Kargil Girl first look:

OMG Janhvi as Gunjan Saxena! #TheKargilGirl you’ve made my day.. — Kashish (@Kashish8000) August 29, 2019

#TheKargilGirl poster looks so promising. No problem this story will touch everyone's heart pic.twitter.com/rZJtbbaKj5 — Palash Karmakar #20xZoom (@me_palashk2) August 29, 2019

Jhanvi as Gunjan Saxena. This could be game changer for her Bollywood career 👌 #TheKargilGirl — Dabangg3 #Xmas (@SKsSaltanat) August 29, 2019

Another blockbuster wating in the row ..

Janhvi has nailed the look for Gunjan Saxena!!! @TripathiiPankaj as the father will also be awesome like always. Waiting for the trailer now … #TheKargilGirl pic.twitter.com/9GOLfN0yiN — Babita Ji (@_BabitaJi) August 29, 2019

Major shout-out to #TheKargilGirl poster, about time we started telling stories of strong powerful women like Gunjan Saxena who changed the world for better…👏 good luck to whole team.. — Reema singh 💯💯 100%Follwo back (@FirojiS) August 29, 2019

First look of Janhvi Kapoor as Gunjan Saxena is aweeesome! #TheKargilGirl is all power! Also super excited to see Pankaj Tripathi sir with her — Thakur Sahab (@Thakur__Sahab_) August 29, 2019

Along with Janhvi Kapoor, The Kargil Girl also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Vineet Kumar and Manav Vij. Directed by Sharan Sharma, the film has been bankrolled under the banner of Dharma Productions and Zee Studios. The film is slated for a theatrical release on March 13, 2020. After making her acting debut in Dhadak last year, Janhvi Kapoor will also be seen in upcoming films like RoohiAfza, Dostana 2 and Takht.

