The Kargil Girl: Jahnvi Kapoor is all set for her second release The Kargil Girl after Dhadak. Makers of the film unveiled the posters recently revealing the star cast and release date of the film. Scroll down to know the entire cast featured in the real-life biopic.

The Kargil Girl: Dhadak actor Jahnvi Kapoor will be seen in the upcoming movie The Kargil Girl. Makers of the film recently revealed the first look of the film with the three posters. The movie is based on the real-life story of Gunjan Saxena who aspire to become a pilot and showcases how Gunjan’s father supports her throughout her career. In the biopic, Jahnvi will be seen playing the role of Air Force pilot Gunjan and Pankaj Tripathi will be seen playing the role of her father.

Apart from Jahnvi and Pankaj, the film features Angad Bedi, Vineet Kumar, Manav Vij, Rajat Barmecha, Neena Gupta in key roles. With the first look, the release date of the movie was also declared. The Jahnvi starrer is slated to release on March 13, 2020.

The Kargil Girl is directed by Sharan Sharma and will be produced under the banners of Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios. The filming of the movie has already begun, Jahnvi and Pankaj were spotted together many times while shooting for the Gunjan Saxena biopic.

On the work front, Jahnvi made her Bollywood debut from the movie romantic thriller Dhadak. It was a remake and featured Ishaan Khattar along with her. The movie performed really well at the box office. The Kargil Girl will be Jahnvi’s second movie. There are speculations about her signing other films but no official statement has been made yet.

