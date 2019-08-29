The Kargil Girl: Makers of the film The Kargil Girl recently released the first three posters of the movie featuring Dhadak ator Jahnvi Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi. The movie is scheduled to release on March 13, 2020.

The Kargil Girl: Bollywood star kid Jahnvi Kapoor is all set for her second film The Kargil Girl. Jahnvi was last seen in Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khattar marking her debut in Bollywood. Recently, makers of the film The Kargil Girl released the first look of Jahnvi as Gunjan Saxena.

Karan Johar took to Twitter and shared the first three posters of the film. In the first poster, Jahnvi looks like a common girl wearing a pullover with a cute smile on her face. She has a lot of passion for flying as she’s holding a paper plane in her hand. In the second poster, Jahnvi can be seen wearing an Air Force uniform and people are praising her for her achievement. The third poster features Jahnvi with Pankaj Tripathi.

With the posters, makers o the film declared the release date of the film as well. The Kargil Girl is slated to release on March 12, 2020. The plot of the movie is based on a true story of Gunjan Saxena who made her entry in man’s world with a lot of courage and bravery. In the movie, Pankaj will be seen playing the role of her father and the one who stood behind her.

The film also features Rajat Barmecha, Neena Gupta, Manu Rishi, Vinet Kumar, and Manav Vij. The film is directed by Sharan Sharma and will be produced under the banners of Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App