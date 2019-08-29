The Kargil Girl posters: Karan Johar recently surprised everyone by sharing the first look posters of the much-anticipated film– The Kargil Girl. The film features Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles and will hit the theatres on March 13, 2020.

The Kargil Girl posters: After impressing the fans with her debut film Dhadak with Ishaan Khatter, Bollywoood Starkid Janhvi Kapoor is all set to create a buzz with her second project titled Kargil Girl. After teasing the audience for long, recently, Karan Johar released the first look of Janhvi Kapoor as Gunjan Saxena.

In the first look poster, Janhvi Kapoor is resembling like a common girl with a bundle of dreams in her eyes. Dressed in a pullover with an adorable smile, Janhvi Kapoor is ecstatic in the first poster. Moreover, Janhvi is also seen flying a paper plane which showcases her desire of becoming a pilot.

To add more to the excitement level of the audience, Karan Johar also released the second poster from the film. In the second poster, Janhvi Kapoor can be seen dressed in Air Force uniform and everyone surrounding her is seen applauding her by clapping. In the third poster, Janhvi is seen hugging her father played by Pankaj Tripathi, who supported her in every deed.

Take a look at the first look posters–

Apart from Janhvi Kapoor, the film also features Pankaj Tripathi, Rajat Barmecha, Neena Gupta, Manu Rishi, Vinet Kumar and Manav Vij. Further, the makers also revealed that the much-awaited film will release on March 13, 2020.

The film is based on the life of Indian Air Force Pilot Gunjan Saxena, who was the first women to fly to the combat zones of Kargil War. The film is directed by Sharan Sharma and will be produced under the banners of Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App