After states like Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Tripura, Goa, and Uttarakhand, Chandigarh has become the latest union territory to make The Kashmir Files tax free. In a latest, the Chandigarh administration has decided not to charge the Union Territory Goods and Services Tax (UTGST) on the movie for the next four months. Multiplexes and cinema halls will not charge UTGST on the Kashmir Files film for the next four months.

The order released by the Chandigarh administration also reads the theatres and multiplexes will not increase the entry fees amount or change the seating capacity. All the tickets of Kashmir Files will carry the message, ‘UTGST not collected by the orders of UT administration.

Starring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty and others in lead roles, The Kashmir Files is taking box office by a storm. In just two weeks of film release, the film has earned a total of Rs 167.4 crore at the box office. The film is expected to cross Rs 200 crore mark this weekend. The numbers are particularly striking as The Kashmir Files is bringing the audiences back into the theatres after a 2 year gap due to Covid-19 pandemic.

With this, the film has also sparked a row over who is responsible for the Kashmiri pandit exodus from the valley. Actor Pallavi Joshi, who has played Professor Radhika Menon, recently quashed rumours that the Kashmir files only half truth. She reveals that she and her husband Vivek Agnihotri spent about four years doing the research work for the movie.They went across the world, USA, UK, Germany, Singapore, Jammu and Kashmir, Pune, Thailand, Delhi to meet the affected families. She added that they shot their long format video interviews and also have those videos, so if there’s anybody who is accusing them that they have something wrong in the film, the they can come and see all the 4,000 hours of research that they have on their videos.