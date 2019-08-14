The Kashmir Files: After The Tashkent Files, Vivek Agnihotri recently shared the first look of his upcoming film The Kashmir Files. The film will showcase the struggles of Kashmiri Pandits and will be helmed by Vivek's wife Pallavi Joshi.

The Kashmir Files: After garnering praises for his last film The Tashkent Files, filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri recently shared the first look of his next project titled The Kashmir Files. Reportedly, the film is based on Kashmiri Pandits. As per PM Modi’s appeal and the script requirements, the film will be shot in Kashmir which include–Martand Sun Temple, Shankaracharya Temple and many more.

Reports revealed that the director will personally talk to people and will research well to cover every story. The film will be directed by Vivek’s wife–Pallavi Joshi. In an interview, the director revealed that certain stories from our histories are still missing from books. All know about Jalianwala Bagh, partition, Sepoy Mutiny, but not many know about the massacre that happened with Kashmiri Pandits.

Vivek further added that the main objective of covering this subject is to throw some light on the issue and let the youth know about the major struggles through which the country and the people have gone through.

Here is the first poster of the film–

Presenting #TheKashmirFiles Next year, same time, on our 73rd Independence anniversary, we will bring you the unreported story of the most tragic and gut-wrenching genocide of Kashmiri Hindus. Please bless our team as it’s not an easy story to tell. #KashmirUnreported pic.twitter.com/5pbgJ2OLZv — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) August 14, 2019

Talking about the director, Vivek Agnihotri made his directorial debut with the film Chocolate: Deep Dark Secrets of 2005. After which the filmmaker helmed films like Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal in 2007, Hate Story in 2012, Buddha in a Traffic Jam in 2016, Junooniyat in the same year. He last directed thriller film The Tashkent Files which was based on the death of Indian prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. The film featured Shweta Basu Prasad, Mithun Chakraborty and Naseeruddin Shah and performed well at the box office and also garnered positive responses from the critics as well as fans.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App