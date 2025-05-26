The Last of Us Season Two Finale Witnesses A Drop Of 30% Yet Performs Better Than Season One

Despite the dip in finale numbers, Season 2 is outperforming Season 1, averaging around 37 million viewers per episode to date. This is a significant improvement over the 32 million average viewers per episode recorded for Season 1 after 90 days of release.

The much-anticipated finale of “The Last of Us” Season 2 aired on Sunday night, garnering 3.7 million viewers across all platforms.

While this number reflects a 30% decline from the Season 2 premiere viewership, which recorded 5.3 million viewers back in April, the series continues to dominate overall performance metrics.

Season 2 Outperforms Season 1 Despite Finale Drop

Despite the dip in finale numbers, Season 2 is outperforming Season 1, averaging around 37 million viewers per episode to date. This is a significant improvement over the 32 million average viewers per episode recorded for Season 1 after 90 days of release.

Starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us” first debuted in January 2023 and quickly became an HBO sensation. The show scored the second-highest premiere for HBO in a decade, followed by an unprecedented increase of 5.7 million viewers between the first and second episodes. The Season 1 finale hit a series peak with 8.2 million viewers, ultimately reaching 32 million views after 90 days.

The Last of Us Season 2’s finale ends with the theatre part leading into Abby’s first day. I have no idea how anyone is gonna want to tune into that for a whole season. This tv show has proved if anything how much of a mess this story really was. What a fucking shame man. Good… pic.twitter.com/hh0YXhZEMm — Endymion (@EndymionYT) May 26, 2025

Season 2 Plot: A Darker Journey for Joel and Ellie

The logline for Season 2 reads: “Five years after the events of the first season, Joel and Ellie are drawn into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind.” The darker tone and expanded universe have kept fans on edge throughout the season.

The hit series is the brainchild of Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, the latter also being the creator of the original video game.

The show’s executive producers include Carolyn Strauss, Jacqueline Lesko, Cecil O’Connor, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Evan Wells. Halley Gross serves as co-executive producer and writer.

The production is a joint effort between Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog.