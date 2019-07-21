The Lion King box office collection Day 2: The Disney musical drama The Lion King was released this Friday on the big screens in India. The movie earned around Rs 14 crore on its second day. Shahrukh Khan and his Aryan Khan have given their voices for the Hindi version of the movie.

The Lion King box office collection Day 2: The much-awaited film The Lion King was released this weekend. According to sources, the movie earned decent Rs 13.17 crore on its opening day and between Rs 14 to 15 crore on its second day. Also, it is expected that the movie will earn around Rs 27 crore on this weekend. As compared to Spider-man: Far From Home, The ion King is doing better business at the ticket window till now. The film has got great reviews from fans as well as film critiques. It has got three stars rating from most of the critiques till now.

The Lion King was released on Friday, July 19 and is doing well at the box office. The musical drama film is directed and produced by Jon Favreau under the banner Walt Disney Pictures. In India, the movie has been released in four languages including English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It is the remake of original animated Disney film The Lion King which was released in 1994. The plot of the movies revolves around Simba who is the son of the king of the jungle Musafa and how he manages to survive in the jungle without his dad being there.

Superstar Sharukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan have given their voices as Musafa and Simba in the Indian version of The Lion King dubbed in Hindi. Apart, from them, Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade has also given his voice in the movie for the character named Timon and has sung the song Hakuna Matata in his voice. Ashish Vidyarthy, Sanjay Mishra, and Shernaz Patel have also given their voices for the movie.

Recently, The Lion King was in headlines for getting leaked on the internet in India by Tamilrockers just after few hours from its release.

