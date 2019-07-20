The Lion King box office collection Day 1: The much-anticipated Hollywood film The Lion King has finally hit the screens this weekend. On its opening day, the film has earned a total gross collection Rs 13.17 crore in India. In the Hindi version, Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan have given their voice to Mufasa and Simba.

The Lion King box office collection Day 1: This weekend witnessed the release of the much-anticipated Disney film The Lion King. Dubbed by the father-son duo Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan in Hindi version, The Lion King generated a lot of interest among the younger and family audiences and the efforts have finally paid off. Registering a terrific opening on its first day at the cinema screens, the film has earned in double digits and is likely to witness an upward trend on Saturday and Sunday.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh has shared the latest trade figures of The Lion King on his official Twitter account. In his latest tweet, he has revealed that the film has earned Rs 11.06 crore on Day 1 while the gross boc is Rs 13.17 crore, including all versions. The film is trending better than Spiderman Far From Home and the biz. will witness an upturn on the weekend as family audiences hit the theatres.

Along with The Lion King, Hindi films like Jhootha Kahin Ka and Family Of Thakurganj also released on Friday but failed to attract the audience. Both the films have also met with dismal reviews and are unlikely to pose any competition to The Lion King. However, the only films that are performing well at the cinema screens are Kabir Singh starring Shahid Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30.

#TheLionKing roars… Opens in double digits on Day 1… Trends better than #SpiderManFarFromHome [Day 1: ₹ 10.05 cr]… Biz will witness an upturn on Day 2 and 3, when kids and families throng cineplexes… Fri ₹ 11.06 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 13.17 cr. All versions. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 20, 2019

A remake of 1994 iconic Disney film The Lion King, the film has been helmed and bankrolled by Joe Favreau. Riding on high expectations, The Lion King has garnered mixed reviews. While the film scores high on visual experience, it has failed to connect emotionally with the audience.

