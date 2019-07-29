The Lion King box office collection day 11: The Lion King, Disney movie has crossed Rs 100 crore milestone at the domestic box office collection. Movie has crossed this mark within 11 days. According to trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh, the film becomes the second-highest 2019 second highest Hollywood grosser in India surpassing Avengers: Endgame's record.

Marvel’s Endgame collected Rs 367 crore in India while The Lion King earned more than Rs 100 crore so far. Besides this, the Lion King’s number’s are around 13 percent which is higher than that of a Captain Marvel’s lifetime numbers, which is Rs 85 crore.

Though directed by Jon Favreau’s the remake of the 1994 animated film has received mixed reviews. The audience is still droving to hear the voice of the cast, from Beyonce to Donald Glover.

The film revolves around the life of a Simba, a cub after the death of King Mufasa to usurp the throne. The story follows a plot where Simba, a manipulated to leave the kingdom after Scar orchestrates.

The Lion King has been released on 2,140 screens in India in around four versions (English, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi).

IMAX and 3D screens are showing good performance internationally.

Since these remixes are continually proving to perform exceedingly well at the box office, Disney continues to produce even more.

