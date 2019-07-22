The Lion King box office collection day 3: Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan voiceover led film does well at the box office. Earns Rs 50 crore and gives a tough competition to Avengers Endgame, The Jungle Book and Avengers Infinity War.

The Lion King box office collection day 3: After Aladin, Dumbo, The Lion King, Disney remake of the 1994 classic animated film, is climbing high and on the third day itself has managed to earn Rs 50 crore on the box office. The film from day one has showed massive growth and went soaring high as it earned 15 crores during the weekend.

To share the numbers, Taran Adarsh, Bollywood analyst and critic took to his Instagram hande a few minutes back to share the collection number. he wrote- Lion King proves all predictions wrong as it crosses Rs 50 crore at the box office. The movie has much better trends in comparison to The Jungle Book which had earned Rs 40 crore on day 3.

The Lion King is the second Hollywood movie to show such tremendous trends after Avengers Endgame. It has set a new benchmark by collecting Rs 50 crore on day 3. The top 3 Hollywood opening films of 2019 were- Avengers Endgame, Avengers Infinity War. The Lion King is the only non-avenger movie which has been able to enter the list of top Hollywood gainers in India of 2019.

Check the tweet here:

The Hindi version of The Lion King features Shah Rukh khan as Mufasa, the king of the jungle, Aryan Khan as Simba. AryanKhanis the son of SRK and with this voiceover has marked his debut into the Bollywood. Helmed by The Jungle Book director Jon Favreau, the Hollywood version stars Donald Glover and Beyoncé.

The movie will face competition from this week’s releases- Judgemental Hai Kya starring Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles and Arjun Patiala featuring Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon, and Varun Sharma.

