Disney live-action movie The Lion King was leaked online in India hours after its release. The movie has been leaked by Tamilrockers in two languages including Hindi and English.

Most-awaited movie The Lion King was released today on the big screens. According to reports, the Disney live-action movie has been leaked online in India by some piracy site Tamilrockers. It is shocking to note that the movie was leaked few hours after just its release.

Jon Favreau’s The Lion King has been released in India in four languages including English, Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. However, the movie leaked online by Tamilrockers consists of two languages English and Hindi. This will definitely impact the business of the movie as filmmakers might have to face huge losses.

It’s not the first time that any Hollywood film has been leaked. A few months ago Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Far From Home was also leaked online. Apart from Hollywood, a lot of Bollywood movies have been leaked too. The entertainment industry of India is trying its best to control piracy.

Meanwhile, The Lion King is doing decent business at the box office so far and is receiving positive as well as negative reviews from its fans. It is expected that the film will break records of Spider-Man: Far From Home.

The Hindi version of the film features Shah Rukh Khan’s voice as Mufasa whereas Aryan Khan’s voice as Simba. Actor Shreyas Talpade has also given his voice for the character Timon in the film.

