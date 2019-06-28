The Lion King promo: Recently, the makers of the film The Lion King have revealed the promo of the film which is currently creating a buzz on the Internet. Fetauring Shah Rukh Khan's voice as Mufasa, the promo of the film will make you more excited for July 19.

No doubt, Shah Rukh Khan is among the most talented stars who leaves no chance of impressing his fans with his versatile roles in the films. Though the actor may not have announced about his next project the good news for his eagerly waiting fans is, they would be hearing his voice in the remake of 1992 animated film The Lion King. Talking about the original series, the film featured the voices of Seth Rogen, James Earl Jones, Beyonce, Donald Glover.

Recently, the makers of the film released the Hindi promo that featured Shah Rukh Khan’s voice as Mufasa. Though the fans were also expecting Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan’s voice for Simba, the promo mainly focuses on Mufasa and his learnings for his cub Simba.

In the Hindi version, Shah Rukh Khan voice appears as Mufasa, Aryan as Simba, Ashish Vidyarthi as Scar, Shreyas Talpade as Timon Asrani as Zuzu and Sanjay Mishra as Pumbaa. The promo features Shah Rukh Khan as Mufasa guiding his cub Simba to always remember that he is a true king. The film is the story of Simba from a cub to the king of the jungle. Recently, Shah Rukh Khan also shared the promo on Twitter with an adorable caption.

Check out the promo of the film here:

The film is directed by Jon Favreau who is best known for his films like Iron Man and Iron Man 2. The film is all set to release on July 19 in Hindi, English, Telugu and Tamil in India.

Delighted to be a part of this global legacy. In Cinemas 19th July. Yaad Rakhna. #TheLionKing @disneyfilmindia https://t.co/T2OfU4JspC — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 28, 2019

