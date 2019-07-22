The Lion King: The makers of the much-anticipated film The Lion King recently shared a BTS video of Shah Rukh Khan who plays the role of Mufasa in the film. In the video, Shah Rukh Khan opens up about his character and also shares special moments of the film. Watch here–

The Lion King: The highly-anticipated film The Lion King has released some days back and has created a huge buzz at the box office. By earning Rs 11 crore on its opening day in India and Rs 13 crore globally, the film has grabbed a lot of attention due to voiceovers of Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan as Mufasa and Simba in the Hindi version.

Recently, the makers shared a BTS video where Shah Rukh Khan opens up about his character and the VFX effects which the film offers. The actor revealed that the film is special as it centres around the relationship of a father with his son which makes it one of the favourite family films. The best thing about the film is the message it delivers, it is nicer to listen to your parents and understand the deeper meaning of what they say.

Moreover, the superstar also thanked his fans and his costars who lent their voices for the film specially to those who worked in the Hindi version of the film.

Watch the BTS video here–

The Hindi version of the film also features voices of Ashish Vidyarthi as Scar, Sanjay Mishra as Pumbaa, Shernaz Patel as Sarabi, Neha Garava as Nala, Asrani as Zazu and Shreyas Talpade as Timon. Talking about the collections so far, the film has earned Rs 50 crore in three days. As per film critic Taran Adarsh, the film earned Rs 11.06 crore on the first day, Rs 19,15 crore the second day, Rs 24.54 crore on its first Sunday.

So happy to hear that so many r enjoying Lion King. A special thanx to my coactors & friends for bringing this film to life in Hindi. @imsanjaimishra @shreyastalpade1 & the amazing @AshishVid & #asrani sahib. Thx for making me & Aryan sound good! — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 21, 2019

#TheLionKing sets the BO on ???… Proves all forecasts/predictions wrong, as biz crosses ₹ 50 cr in 3 days… Trends much, much better than #TheJungleBook [₹ 40.19 cr]… Fri 11.06 cr, Sat 19.15 cr, Sun 24.54 cr. Total: ₹ 54.75 cr. India biz. All versions. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 22, 2019

