The Lion King: The Lion King is the remake of iconic 1994 film, in which Shah Rukh Khan will lend his voice to the character Mufasa and son Aryan to Simba, the movie reflects the bond of the father-son duo. The movie has already hit on the big screens of the United States.

Jon Favreau’s The Lion King is the remake of iconic 1994 film, interestingly Bollywood king shah rukh khan has voiced Mufasa in the Hindi version of The Lion King, Talking about the film Shah Rukh Khan said that the movie portrays the bond of father-son, and reflects that its good to listen to your parents teachings and understand the deeper meaning it.

in the significance of The Lion King Shah rukh khan said, many a time when kids are growing with their parents they neglect the saying of them and unfortunately when parents are not in their life , they remember the teachings but by the time they re gone, the film teaches that parents always live within us and the teachings never go away.

The King Khan also said that personally he also feel the same, the small little teachings and lessons that my Father and mother said actually defines him now, now he realize it which he never realized it then.

Delighted to be a part of this global legacy. In Cinemas 19th July. Yaad Rakhna. #TheLionKing @disneyfilmindia https://t.co/T2OfU4JspC — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 28, 2019

However, talking about the film, king khan recently gave his fan a treat by releasing the recut version of The Lion King Hindi trailer.

King Khan voices as Mufasa and his son Aryan Khan will lend his voice as Simba, In the film, Simba idolizes his father king Mufasa, but in the kingdom no one was happy with the new cub arrivals and hence, Simba takes his royal destiny on the plains of Africa.

